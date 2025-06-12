16-year-old Lucknow girl ‘pushed off’ rooftop, critical; constable, 2 others booked

A 16-year-old girl was grievously injured after she was allegedly pushed off a rooftop by a police constable and two of his relatives, in Lucknow on Monday evening. The minor, who suffered a spinal injury from the fall, was hospitalised at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), where her condition was stated to be critical. The girl’s mother alleged that the police constable had been harassing her daughter. She claimed that when she protested, the cop threatened to kill her husband and even verbally abused them. (For representation)

The girl’s mother alleged that police constable Mukesh Yadav, who is currently posted at Dial-112, had been harassing her daughter. She claimed that when she protested, the cop threatened to kill her husband and even verbally abused them. The mother added Mukesh, his wife Kumkum and brother-in-law Ankit Yadav assaulted her husband and daughter.

When she intervened, all three attacked her as well, she said, adding the trio then pushed her daughter from the roof of a building. She has filed a complaint against the three at the BBD police station, and an investigation was taken up, police confirmed.

Both families live in the same building, which comes under the jurisdiction of the BBD police station. The girl’s mother alleged that Mukesh had been harassing her daughter for several days, and even offered her money with ill intentions.

Inspector Ram Singh of the BBD police station said an FIR had been filed and an investigation was in progress. Action will be taken based on the evidence collected, he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-East) Shashank Singh stated that initial investigations revealed a scuffle between the two parties.