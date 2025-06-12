Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16-year-old Lucknow girl ‘pushed off’ rooftop, critical; constable, 2 others booked

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 12, 2025 08:00 AM IST

A 16-year-old girl was critically injured after being allegedly pushed off a rooftop by a police constable and his relatives in Lucknow.

A 16-year-old girl was grievously injured after she was allegedly pushed off a rooftop by a police constable and two of his relatives, in Lucknow on Monday evening. The minor, who suffered a spinal injury from the fall, was hospitalised at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), where her condition was stated to be critical.

The girl’s mother alleged that the police constable had been harassing her daughter. She claimed that when she protested, the cop threatened to kill her husband and even verbally abused them. (For representation)
The girl’s mother alleged that the police constable had been harassing her daughter. She claimed that when she protested, the cop threatened to kill her husband and even verbally abused them. (For representation)

The girl’s mother alleged that police constable Mukesh Yadav, who is currently posted at Dial-112, had been harassing her daughter. She claimed that when she protested, the cop threatened to kill her husband and even verbally abused them. The mother added Mukesh, his wife Kumkum and brother-in-law Ankit Yadav assaulted her husband and daughter.

When she intervened, all three attacked her as well, she said, adding the trio then pushed her daughter from the roof of a building. She has filed a complaint against the three at the BBD police station, and an investigation was taken up, police confirmed.

Both families live in the same building, which comes under the jurisdiction of the BBD police station. The girl’s mother alleged that Mukesh had been harassing her daughter for several days, and even offered her money with ill intentions.

Inspector Ram Singh of the BBD police station said an FIR had been filed and an investigation was in progress. Action will be taken based on the evidence collected, he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-East) Shashank Singh stated that initial investigations revealed a scuffle between the two parties.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 16-year-old Lucknow girl ‘pushed off’ rooftop, critical; constable, 2 others booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On