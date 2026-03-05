17-yr-old Meerut boy shoots aunt dead, surrenders before cops

MEERUT A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his 32-year-old aunt inside her room in Meerut’s Ganeshpur village on Thursday morning and later surrendered at the Mawana police station, claiming the act was the result of “frequent quarrels” between them. At the time of the attack, other family members were reportedly occupied with household chores. (Pic for representation)

The incident occurred around 9:20am within the jurisdiction of the Hastinapur police station. According to police reports, the teenager entered the bedroom of his aunt, Pooja Tyagi, and fired a single shot into her temple using a country-made pistol.

At the time of the attack, other family members were reportedly occupied with household chores. Upon hearing the gunshot, relatives rushed to the room where they found Tyagi lying on the floor with critical injuries. Witnesses reported seeing the teenager fleeing the premises while still brandishing the firearm.

Pooja Tyagi, originally from Modinagar, had been married to Dharmendra Tyagi for four years. The couple has a six-month-old son. Despite efforts to save her, Tyagi succumbed to her injuries shortly after the discovery.

Dharmendra Tyagi broke down after seeing his wife’s body. He lamented that their infant child is too young to understand that his mother is no longer alive.

The family lives together in a joint household headed by Pooja’s father-in-law Rajkumar Tyagi, 65. He lives with the families of his two sons—Devendra and Dharmendra. While Dharmendra is a farmer, Devendra serves in the army and had returned to duty only two days ago after spending leave at home.

Devendra has two sons. The elder is Himanshu, while the younger one - the accused in the case - was reportedly preparing for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme.

Circle officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania said the accused surrendered at the police station shortly after the murder. He was booked under Section 103 of the BNS.

“The accused came to the police station and surrendered after committing the crime. He told us that he often had arguments with his aunt and that she used to quarrel with him frequently. Due to this ongoing dispute, he shot her with a country-made pistol and then came to the police station,” the officer said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and a spent cartridge from the accused. Investigators are now trying to determine how the minor obtained the weapon.