18 killed as double-decker bus rams tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

KANPUR At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus, ferrying migrant workers from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 5am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area when the bus tried to overtake the other vehicle and overturned in the process, said officials. Mangled remains of the bus on a road after the accident, in Unnao district, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The impact of the collision left the front portion of the bus mangled with one side ripped open. Glass shards and people’s belongings lay scattered on the highway next to the overturned bus and milk tanker. Cranes were used to put the two vehicles back on their wheels and they were later towed away.

The deceased included 14 men, three women and a child. Six of these people belonged to one family that worked in Meerut, said police.

The 19 injured were admitted to hospitals in Unnao, Kanpur and Lucknow. About 20 other passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were sent to Delhi in a special vehicle after treatment given on the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of deceased and ₹50,000 for those critically injured in the accident.

“The road accident in Unnao is extremely painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this (accident). May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.

“So far, the identities of 13 deceased people have been confirmed. The bodies are kept in the morgue of the district hospital,” said SP (Unnao) Shiddharth Shankar Meena, adding that the police had begun investigation into the accident, which apparently occurred due to the overspeeding bus.

The bus (UP95-T-4720), registered with RTO (Mahoba) in Uttar Pradesh and belonging to Jain Travels, departed from Shivgarh in Bihar with 57 passengers on Tuesday evening.

Around 5am, it reached Behta Mujawar. While attempting to overtake a milk tanker from the right side, the bus collided with the rear portion of the tanker near Gadhara village. Due to the speed of the bus, its entire right side was scraped off, causing passengers sitting near the windows to fall out on to the road.

Immediately after the incident, a large number of people from nearby villages like Gadhara, Shiv Baksh Khera, Roori, Rasulpur, and Jogikot rushed to the spot to help the victims. Locals described the scene as “horrifying”.

A passenger, Shabana from Motihari, who escaped with minor injuries, recounted that all the passengers were asleep when the mishap took place. “The bus was traveling at a high speed. Suddenly, there was a loud noise, and I was thrown out of the bus onto the road. Bodies were lying everywhere, there was chaos...I was crying and people were searching for their loved ones and asking for help. Eventually, others arrived and took me to the hospital,” she said.

Around 5.30am, around 10 ambulances were dispatched from Bangarmau, Ganj Moradabad, and Fatehpur Chaurasi to the accident site.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said officials had been instructed to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

“The loss of lives in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.

“District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed souls at his feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the chief minister said.

In a social media post, defense minister Rajnath Singh stated, “The road accident in Unnao, UP, is extremely sad and heart wrenching. The local administration is busy treating the injured. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote in X: “The reason for the death of 18 people in the accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway is the negligence of the BJP government. It is a matter of investigation that despite there being a dedicated parking zone on the expressway, why was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road? The expressway came into being during Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure as UP CM.

Yadav raised multiple questions:⁠ “How did the monitoring of the parked vehicle go wrong despite the presence of CCTV cameras...were these cameras not working...where were the highway police...was regular patrolling not being done...how long did the highway ambulance service take to arrive at the spot. If the vehicle was parked due to a breakdown, why towing assistance was not provided...crores of rupees were spent on the expressway...instead of being spent on the management and administration of the expressway, is that money going somewhere else...the BJP government should answer these questions systematically.”

The condition of those injured is serious and they are being attended by dedicated medical teams. Five injured are admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said a doctor in Lucknow.

One of them, a 24-year-old man, has lost his right arm, while another 18-year-old man has serious injuries on the elbow, and back. Another 28-year-old man injured both the elbows, both knees along with the head. A 44-year-old man has injuries in the arm, leg and collar bone while a 42-year-old man sustained injury in right arm and leg, he added.