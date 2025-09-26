18 students suspended for Allahabad University hostel ragging

The Allahabad University (AU) administration on Friday suspended 18 students residing in its PC Banerjee Hostel following a six-day investigation into complaints of ragging of freshers. The suspended students have also been served show-cause notices, asking them to explain their conduct, said central university officials. The suspended students along with their guardians, have been summoned to appear before the university’s inquiry panel. (For Representation)

The action follows a late-night inspection conducted on September 19 at the said hostel after complaints of ragging surfaced via the Anti-Ragging Portal (New Delhi), the UP Government’s Lucknow cell, and the office of the AU’s chief proctor. The inspection was jointly carried out by university proctorial board, security personnel and local police from Colonelganj police station under proctor Prof Rakesh Singh.

Among the suspended are seven students who had already been expelled from the hostel and suspended on September 20. These students, along with their guardians, have been summoned to appear before the university’s inquiry committee on October 16 for further questioning regarding their involvement.

The probe revealed that the accused senior students were pressuring newly admitted juniors through WhatsApp calls and messages. During the raid, several large heaters were seized and some individuals found occupying hostel rooms were found not enrolled at the university.

The investigating committee, formed to probe the incident, concluded that not only were several students actively involved in ragging, but some also attempted to conceal the misconduct of others. Digital evidence and student testimonies supported these findings.

Confirming the action against students, AU proctor Prof Rakesh Singh emphasised the university’s zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, stating, “The administration is committed to maintaining a ragging-free environment on campus. Strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”

The committee identified students from four different states among the 18 suspended individuals to be involved in ragging. These students, enrolled in various years of BA and BSc programs, will now face action under the Anti-Ragging Act and the university’s code of student conduct. Further disciplinary measures will be considered following their appearance before the inquiry committee, said AU officials.