1.91 cr fine for power theft: Sambhal MP gets 15 more days to make submission

The electricity department in Sambhal has granted 15 days to Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Zia-ur Rehman Barq to make his submission in the case of alleged power pilferage at his residence in Deepa Sarai following which a ₹1.91 crore fine was imposed on him by the department in December last year. The drive to curb power theft in Sambhal was launched on April 1 last year. (HT file)

On Saturday, the Sambhal MP’s lawyer submitted an application requesting more time, which was accepted by the electricity department.

“The MP must submit evidence of his electricity consumption at the office of the executive engineer by March 7. If he fails to do so, a final report will be prepared and action will be taken to recover the fine accordingly,” power department officials said.

Executive engineer Naveen Gautam told HT, “The MP has already received three notices and three reminders. He is required to provide a response to the notices or clear dues by March 7. No further extension will be provided in this regard.”

On December 19 last year, electricity theft was detected at the MP’s residence in Deepa Sarai. After consumption beyond the sanctioned 16-kilowatt limit was detected, a fine of ₹1.91 crore was imposed on him.

Two meters, each sanctioned for two kilowatts, were installed under the names of MP Zia-ur Rahman Barq and former MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq. However, these meters were not in use, and electricity was allegedly being stolen through a bypass connection.

The Samajwadi Party MP was booked under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for electricity theft. His father was also booked for allegedly threatening officials during the inspection at their residence.

The hearing in this case is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the hearing in the illegal construction case concerning the MP’s residence in Deepa Sarai is scheduled for February 24.

A seven-day extension was previously granted to him that will expire on Monday. In this case, the MP has already received three notices and extensions have been granted three times. SDM Vandana Mishra had earlier said the third extension would be the last.