News / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 arrested, 4 booked in EMRS exam cheating case

2 arrested, 4 booked in EMRS exam cheating case

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 18, 2023 05:34 AM IST

Two out of the four individuals involved were apprehended after the school principal informed Hasanganj police about the impostors appearing in the exam using fake documents.

Lucknow police on Sunday arrested two individuals caught solving papers on behalf of others during the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) examination organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education at Bal Vidya Mandir in Charbagh.

For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

Two out of the four individuals involved were apprehended after the school principal informed Hasanganj police about the impostors appearing in the exam using fake documents.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suraj Singh, 22, a resident of Hathras, and Dhruv Kumar, 27, a resident of Mathura. The other two individuals at large were identified as Rahul Kumar and Sunil Kumar, both from Firozabad, according to the police.

“The men have been booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly), and 6/9 of the UP Public Examination Act,” stated the police in its press note, adding that the men are being presented in court.

