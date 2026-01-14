2 held, 4 cops suspended after animal remains found near Kanpur temple

KANPUR Two men were arrested and four police personnel suspended on Tuesday after the remains of animals were found in a field near a Durga temple in Kanpur’s Bilhaur, triggering protests and allegations of police negligence. According to the police, the remains were recovered from two tin enclosures in agricultural fields around 1.5 km from the Bilhaur police station, close to the boundary wall of a graveyard. (Pic for representation)

The matter surfaced on Monday evening after a purported video showing bones, skins and remains of “prohibited animals” went viral on social media. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and ordered an immediate inspection.

According to the police, the remains were recovered from two tin enclosures in agricultural fields around 1.5 km from the Bilhaur police station, close to the boundary wall of a graveyard. Joint CP (law and order) Ashutosh Kumar said nearly 100 animal remains were found, but there was no evidence of fresh or live slaughter at the site. Veterinary teams were called in to examine the remains and conduct post-mortem procedures.

A case was registered against 10 named people under relevant sections of the BNS and other laws, including provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Two accused had been arrested so far, while four others were detained for questioning.

Preliminary findings showed that the site was located close to a police outpost, a beat area and regular patrol route, indicating “serious lapses in supervision”, Kumar said.

Local residents and Hindu organisations alleged that the remains were deliberately dumped around 300 metres from the temple on the Gauri-Katra road. They claimed that earlier complaints had been ignored by the police.

Protests broke out on Tuesday, during which some youths vandalised five parked vehicles, damaging their window panes. Police said the situation was brought under control quickly.

Around 100 advocates later submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister to the SDM, Sanjiv Dixit. BJP MLA Rahul Bachcha Sonkar also visited the Bilhaur police station, alleging a long-running illegal operation and demanded action.

Following an on-site inspection and preliminary inquiry, four police personnel — SHO Ashok Kumar Saroj, outpost in-charge Premveer Singh, beat officer Aftab Alam and head constable Dileep Gangwar — were placed under suspension.

Additional police force, including PAC personnel, had been deployed in the area. Officials said the situation was peaceful and under close watch.