20 dead, over 850 injured in mishaps during festivities in Lucknow

LUCKNOW As many as 20 people died and over 850 sustained injuries in different accidents during Holi festivities in the district over the last 48 hours, said officials. The KGMU got 277 seriously injured patients, of which over 50% had consumed liquor, said authorities. (Pic for representation)

At least 860 injured people were brought to emergency departments of various hospitals, and nearly 40% of these were in an inebriated state. Ten were declared as brought dead and an equal number died during treatment.

“In the past 48 hours, we got 277 seriously injured patients, of which over 50% had consumed liquor. This could be a reason for the accidents. In all, seven patients were brought dead and an equal number died during treatment,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, chief medical superintendent, King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre. Here, 98 patients were admitted.

At Lok Bandhu Hospital, two patients were declared dead when they were brought to the hospital. A total of 109 patients were brought here with injuries. In all, three were admitted to the hospital, said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of the hospital.

At Balrampur Hospital, 295 patients were attended in the past 48 hours. “We admitted 55 patients, who were in a serious condition. Another 65 with injuries in the head, limbs and back were given first aid and discharged,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent, Balrampur Hospital.

Dr RP Singh, chief medical superintendent, Civil Hospital said 109 patients were brought to the emergency wing during festivities and 27 were admitted. Twelve of these reached with injuries/allergy in the eyes.

At Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, 70 critically injured patients were brought to the emergency ward. These included 12 with injuries in the eyes and 15 with skin problems. Three patients were declared as brought dead while one died during treatment, said authorities.

Between March 6 and 8, the 108 ambulance service took 203 injured people to hospitals. These included 107 cases of road accident.