The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle in the police administration, transferring 20 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj police commissionerates saw key postings and leadership changes. 20 senior IPS officers transferred in police leadership rejig

Senior home department officials said the reshuffle, involving officers of the rank of additional director general of police (ADG), inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG), was aimed at strengthening urban policing, improving coordination between specialised wings and ensuring administrative efficiency under the commissionerate system.

In the Lucknow police commissionerate IG Aparna Kumar (RR-2002) was appointed joint commissioner of police in place of IG Amit Verma (RR-2008). While the former was moved out of the Human Rights wing, the latter was transferred to head the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). IG Kiran S (RR-2008) was posted as the inspector general of Lucknow Range.

IG Modak Rajesh D Rao (RR-2003) was shifted from Railways, Lucknow to IG Establishment, and IG RK Bhardwaj (RR-2005) was moved from Housing and Welfare to IG Railways, Lucknow. IG Anand Sureshrao Kulkarni (RR-2008) was posted as IG Anti-Corruption Organisation moving out from IG/DIG Technical Services.

In Kanpur Nagar, ADG Ashutosh Kumar (RR-2001) was shifted from his post as additional police commissioner and posted as ADG, UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

In Prayagraj, DIG Vijay Dhul (RR-2012) was posted as additional commissioner of police, moving from UP-112. At the zonal level, ADG Jyoti Narayan (RR-1996) was posted as ADG, Prayagraj Zone moving out of Police Training School in Jalaun, while N Kolanchi (RR-2008) was transferred as IG Railways, Prayagraj, aimed at strengthening coordination between district and railway policing.

At the headquarters level, ADG Sanjeev Gupta (RR-1999) was transferred from Prayagraj Zone to Police Headquarters, while ADG Prashant Kumar (RR-2000) was relieved of dual charge and will now exclusively head the Administration wing, which oversees personnel management and postings across the state. Among other senior postings, ADG Ram Kumar (RR-1995) was shifted from Human Rights to Logistics, while ADG Rajkumar (RR-1995) moved from Logistics to Human Rights. ADG Tarun Gaba (RR-2001) continues in the Security wing.

At the IG level, Akhilesh Kumar Nigam (SPS-2008) was elevated from DIG CID to IG CID, while Rajeev Malhotra (SPS-2008) elevated from DIG UPSIFS to IG UPSIFS.

Among DIG-level officers, Rohan P Kanay (RR-2009), who was in waiting, was posted as DIG Special Investigation, Mohd Imran (RR-2011) as DIG Housing and Welfare, and Santosh Kumar Mishra (RR-2012) as DIG, PTS Jalaun.