2,000 more CCTV cameras to make Lucknow safer

Published on Dec 07, 2022

Under the smart city project, the district administration has decided to install around 2,000 more CCTV cameras to make the city safe

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The cameras will be powerful and advanced. They will be equipped with facial recognition software, number plate recognition abilities and other analytical features to identify habitual offenders like traffic signal breakers etc.” (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Under the smart city project, the district administration has decided to install around 2,000 more CCTV cameras to make the city safe. In a meeting, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob directed the authorities to identify the spots which are vulnerable, crime prone and unsafe for women, besides places like marriage halls, lawns, petrol pumps, business establishments, markets and cinema halls.

All these cameras would be connected with the Smart City control room.

Under the state government’s Safe City scheme to provide safe spaces for women and girls, senior citizens and other residents, the administrative agencies, including the LMC, are preparing an integrated plan for installing cameras at important places.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The cameras will be powerful and advanced. They will be equipped with facial recognition software, number plate recognition abilities and other analytical features to identify habitual offenders like traffic signal breakers etc.”

He said, “In the past, 2700 cameras were installed at various crossings of the city, through which many crime cases were solved and criminals identified.”

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
