2010 Kanpur conspiracy case: Three CPI (Maoist) members get 10-yr jail

A special court in Lucknow has sentenced three active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a case related to a 2010 conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, senior police officials said in a press note on Thursday. During the operation, security agencies recovered a significant quantity of Maoist literature, pamphlets, CDs and magazines from their possession. (For Representation)

The convicted individuals have been identified as Shivraj Singh Bagdawal, Rajendra Kumar alias Arvind, and Kripashankar alias Manoj. The court also imposed a fine of ₹29,000 on each of them.

According to the Uttar Pradesh ATS officials, the trio was actively involved in holding clandestine meetings across various cities in the state, aimed at spreading extremist ideology and conspiring to incite violence and wage war against the country. The accused were arrested on October 8, 2010, by the UP STF from Qidwai Nagar in Kanpur.

During the operation, security agencies recovered a significant quantity of Maoist literature, pamphlets, CDs and magazines from their possession, which they allegedly circulated among cadres to expand the organisation’s influence. A case was registered at Kidwai Nagar police station in Kanpur Nagar.

The investigation was later taken over by the ATS, which filed a chargesheet against the accused. Based on the evidence presented and effective prosecution by the ATS, the NIA/ATS court in Lucknow found all three guilty of being active members of the banned outfit and conspiring to wage war against the democratically elected government. The conviction marks a significant development in a long-pending case linked to Maoist activities in Uttar Pradesh.