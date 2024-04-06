2024 LS polls: Voter information slips’ distribution five days before polling in U.P.

In preparation for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls across 8 constituencies, the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO) on Saturday issued directives to ensure timely distribution of voter information slips (VIS) and voter guides to all registered voters. Booth level officers (BLOs) are tasked with ensuring 100% distribution of voter information slips. (For Representation)

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit will vote in the first phase on April 19. Booth level officers (BLOs) are tasked with ensuring 100% distribution of voter information slips. Distribution will be monitored through the control room to track progress of VIS distribution.

As per the directives, VIS will be issued to all registered voters five days before polling. VIS may be handed over to voters or an adult member of their family by the BLO. Each family will receive a voter guide along with the VIS in Hindi.

“Sector magistrates will conduct sample checking of distributed slips and guides at all booths and report any discrepancies,” chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said. “Moreover, progress reports on the distribution of VIS and voter guides in each assembly constituency are to be submitted daily to the chief electoral officer’s office,” he added.

He said officials had been asked to ensure distribution of VIS to all registered voters was completed between 9 days before polling and 5 days prior to the election date. The voter information slip contains details such as the voter’s name, serial number in the electoral roll, polling station name and date of voting. The reverse side of the VIS includes a map of the polling station, BLO contact details and other important instructions.

The voter guide illustrates how voters can cast their votes through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and provides information about facilities like the Suvidha-ECI app, voter helpline app, “Know Your Candidate” app, and C-Vigil app, along with details of alternative documents prescribed by the Election Commission for voting.