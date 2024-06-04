2024 polls: In U.P., SP wrests Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat from BJP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) reclaimed Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha (reserved) seat after a gap of 10 years as two-time BJP MP from the seat Union MoS Kaushal Kishore lost to SP’s RK Chaudhary by a margin of around 70,292 votes on Tuesday. SP’s RK Chaudhary, who won the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, after receiving his certificate of victory from Lucknow district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on June 4. (Sourced)

Samajwadi Party’s Sushila Saroj had last won this predominantly rural seat in 2009. Akhilesh Yadav-led party also won from here three more times in the past in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Interestingly, Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate Rajesh Kumar secured nearly 88,461 votes and played the spoilsport for Kaushal Kishore, who had won the 2019 polls with almost the same margin of 90,244 votes.

SP candidate RK Chaudhary, who represented the INDIA alliance, tasted victory after contesting from here for the third consecutive term. He was the runner-up in the 2014 LS polls when he fought on a BSP ticket. He remained at the third position as a Congress candidate in 2019 polls.

Chaudhary got 6,67,869 votes while Kaushal Kishore polled 5,97,577. The SP candidate maintained a lead over Kaushal Kishore from the very beginning.

The BJP had won all the five assembly segments of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat in the 2022 U.P. polls. The five assembly segments include four in Lucknow district— Sarojini Nagar, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj and Malihabad— and one Siddhauli in Sitapur district. Malihabad MLA Jai Devi is Kaushal Kishore’s wife while Mohanlalganj MLA Amresh Rawat is his relative.

Chaudhary got around 48.49 percent of the total votes polled while Kishore secured around 43.38 percent votes and the BSP candidate got 6.42 percent votes.