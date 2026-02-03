2024 Sambhal violence case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on former CO’s plea on FIR

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Anuj Chaudhary, the former circle officer of Sambhal, challenging the January 9 order of the then chief judicial magistrate directing registration of FIR against several police personnel, including Chaudhary, in connection with the Sambhal violence case of 2024. The then Sambhal CJM had on January 9 passed the order directing registration of an FIR against several police personnel. (For Representation)

When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, Manish Goel, the additional advocate general of Uttar Pradesh, informed the court that the state has also filed a petition against the order under challenge in the present petition.

Justice Samit Gopal then fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing and directed that both the petitions be clubbed and heard together. The court also granted time to the complainant’s counsel on his request to prepare the case.

The then Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir had on January 9 passed the order directing registration of an FIR against several police personnel, including Chaudhary, on a plea filed by Yameen, who alleged that his son was shot at by police.

A resident of the Khaggu Sarai locality in the Nakhasa area, Yameen alleged in his police complaint that his 24-year-old son, Alam, had gone out to sell papad on November 24, 2024, and was shot at by police personnel near the Shahi Jama Masjid area.