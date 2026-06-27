2027 UP polls: Cong should get equal share in alliance, says Rajendra Gautam

Rajendra Pal Gautam, the newly-appointed All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday said his party believed in equal partnership in the alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) as part of INDIA bloc during the 2027 UP assembly polls. Rajendra Pal Gautam was appointed the All-India Congress Committee in-charge for Uttar Pradesh on June 26. (Sourced)

“The alliance is there and a final decision in this regard will be taken by the party high command. Congress will go for it with equality and not compromise. It is clear that when in alliance, the conditions will not only be of the Samajwadi Party alone,” said Gautam a day after he was made the UP Congress in-charge.

“Congress should get an equal share in the alliance. Our party has become strong in recent years and we are going to the grassroots level to further strengthen our organisation. Hence our share in the alliance will be equal,” he told [us] over the phone.

“I will cover all 75 districts of the state in the next 3 to 4 months. We will work from top to bottom and make efforts to strengthen the organisation. We will prepare those who will contest the polls,” Gautam added.

“Even ticket distribution will be under focus in next 3 to 4 months for Uttar Pradesh and soon work on our manifesto for the UP polls will also start,” he said. “I invite all those parties and people who work for Bahujan, backward, tribals and Dalits to come together in an alliance,” Gautam said.

When asked about his visit to BSP chief Mayawati’s residence in Lucknow in May, he said: “Mayawati is a big leader and I had gone to see her. My number is registered with her staff and if they call, I will visit her.”

Gautam said he will be in Uttar Pradesh within a week to further formulate the strategy with other leaders after discussing the strategy with senior leaders in New Delhi.