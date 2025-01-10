20-yr-old student’s body found hanging in pvt varsity hostel room in Lucknow

The body of a 20-year-old BA LLB second-year student of a private university was found hanging in her hostel room in Malhaur, on Friday morning, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The woman also left behind a suicide note apologising to her parents, said the police.

“The deceased woman, a native of Mathura, had been residing in room number 308A since July 2024,” said a Lucknow police statement. “The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot which read ‘Sorry Mom, Dad, I am not a good daughter’,” police sources said.

“On Friday morning, two of her roommates kept knocking on the door at 8:20 am, following which assistant warden of the university’s hostel, Deepti Mishra, unlocked the door with the guard’s assistance and discovered the body of the student hanging with a dupatta tied to the room’s ceiling fan,” said DCP, East zone, Shashank Singh.

As soon as the information was shared with the police, assistant police commissioner, Vibhuti Khand, Radharaman Singh and the police team inspected the scene and a forensic team was called on the spot for inspection.

“The Chinhat Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and the family members were informed,” said Lucknow police.

Before taking the extreme step, the woman had allegedly talked to her friend over the phone and during the conversation, they argued over something. The police have seized the mobile and a register from the spot.

“Based on the post-mortem examination report and mobile records, further action will be taken. A written application from the hostel warden, reporting the incident to the police, has been taken for now,” said ACP Vibhuti Khand.

In a release, the university expressed grief over the death and said, “It appears that the student took this extreme step due to personal reasons. The campus is deeply grieved and saddened by this unfortunate incident.

“In this hour of grief, the university stands with the family and is providing all the support and cooperation required.”