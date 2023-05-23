Fire outside Lucknow Civil Court: 20 two-wheelers gutted in parking lot outside court

Twenty two-wheelers were completely gutted as a massive fire broke out outside the parking lot of Lucknow Civil Court in the Qaiserbagh area on Tuesday. A short circuit in the wires overhead is said to have caused the incident. Twenty two-wheelers were gutted as a massive fire broke out outside the parking lot of Lucknow Civil Court, in the Qaiserbagh area of Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Most vehicles belonged to lawyers which were parked near the Gate No 2. Before firemen could reach and douse the flames, as many as 20 two-wheelers perished in the fire outside the premises.

Chief fire officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, said that at around 1.02 pm they received a call about the fire. A team with five fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and doused the flames in 30 minutes.

Later, lawyers organised a protest seeking compensation for their losses and saying that they had previously complained to LESA and LMC about the tangled wires, but all complaints fell on deaf ears.

According to Narendra Pratap Mishra, a lawyer on the court premises, he saw people searching outside when he too rushed out and found that his new two-wheeler parked outside had caught fire.

A police team led by additional DCP West Zone and SHO Wazirganj arrived at the location and reassured the protesting lawyers that action would be taken.

CN Sinha, ADCP, West Zone, said that the situation was under control and that they were assisting the firemen in removing the rubble.