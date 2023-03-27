23 fall ill after taking khichdi at community feast in U.P.’s Baghpat

At least 23 people, including some children, fell ill after having khichdi at a religious community feast organised at Faizpur Ninana village in Baghpat district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The DM said prima facie it seemed that some poisonous substance was mixed in khichdi. (For Representation)

On getting information, district magistrate of Baghpat Raj Kamal Yadav along with superintendent of police Arpit Vijayvargiya and other officials rushed to the village on Sunday night itself.

Those who complained of giddiness and even vomited after consuming khichdi were admitted to the district hospital. As per the DM, 21 people had been discharged while two children were still undergoing treatment there.

“A case has been registered on the complaint of villagers and a probe is being carried out to ascertain as to how khichdi got poisoned and who were involved in it,” he added.

The DM further said prima facie it seemed that some poisonous substance was mixed in the khichdi which was to be distributed among people during the community feast.