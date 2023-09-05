Bikru ambush: 23 get 10-year jail over killing of cops by Dubey gang

KANPUR A special court in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday awarded 23 people 10 years of imprisonment in connection with the killing of eight policemen in an ambush by deceased gangster Vikas Dubey’s aides in 2020. According to special director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar, seven remaining accused were acquitted by the special Gangster Act court. (Pic for representation)

According to special director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar, seven remaining accused were acquitted by the special Gangster Act court. Additional district judge-5 Durgesh, who passed the order, also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on each of the convicts, he said. The counsel for one of the convicts said he will move Allahabad high court against the judgment.

The case pertains to the killing of eight policemen, including deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devendra Mishra, in Bikru village on July 3, 2020 when they were on their way to arrest Dubey in connection with an abduction and an attempt to murder case. All 30 accused were charged under the Gangster Act on October 21, 2021.

“Out of 30 accused, 23 were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on each of them. The remaining were acquitted,” Kumar told reporters.

Public prosecutor Raju Porwal also confirmed the punishment and said he will “soon challenge the acquittals” of the seven people. Following the July 3 incident, two of Dubey’s associates – Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey – were killed in an encounter in Kanpur, according to the police. Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on July 9, 2020. A day later, he was killed in a purported police encounter.

Following the court’s verdict, police security was stepped up in Bikru village. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said police have been directed to maintain a close watch on the village, particularly on the relatives of the convicts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON