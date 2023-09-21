23-yr-old woman shot dead in Dayal Residency apartment; 1 arrested: UP Police

LUCKNOW: A 23-year-old woman, an undergraduate student at BBD college, was shot dead on Thursday at a flat in Dayal Residency area on Faizabad Road under the Chinhat police station area of Lucknow, police said. Police said the woman was identified as Nishtha Tripathi, a student of BBD College, and a resident of Hardoi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman was identified as Nishtha Tripathi, a student of BBD College, and a resident of Hardoi. She was pursuing B.Com Honours, police said.

“A case of murder under IPC 302 has been registered at Chinhat police station and a prime suspect Aditya Pathak, 26, has been arrested,” said Syed Ali Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). The incident took place in Aditya Pathak’s flat in the early hours of Thursday.

There were conflicting reports about the circumstances in which she was shot. According to some reports, Nishha Tripathi was shot during a party at the house that continued well past midnight.

Aniandy Vikram Singh, ACP, Vibhuti Khand, however, contested this version.

“It was a rented flat where Aditya, a resident of Ballia, used to live and he had called over Nishtha to his flat. After some time, a possible altercation between the two led the man to attack the woman with a country-made firearm at her shoulder,” Singh said.

The ownership of the firearm is still being investigated, he added.

Police said they received information about the crime from the Lohia hospital where the woman was taken. She was declared dead by the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON