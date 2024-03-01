26 meat shops within 2-km radius of KV temple shut down

Municipal corporation officials shut down 26 meat shops located within a two-kilometer radius of the Kashi Vishwanath temple here on Friday. The notice that was served on meat sellers on Friday (Sourced)

The move came after the Varanasi Nagar Nigam House unanimously passed a proposal to ban the sale of meat near the temple premises on January 19, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari confirmed, adding that it would be sent to the state government for approval.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The notice served on these 26 shops by an official team led by animal welfare and veterinary officer Dr Ajai Pratap Singh read that they were now illegal and, as such, could no longer function henceforth. These shops were located at Beniyabagh, Nai Sadak, Sheikh Saleem Phatak and a few other areas.

The ban was proposed in the House by Adi Vishweshwar ward corporator Indresh Singh.

The areas where the ban would be implemented include Beniyabagh, Dalmandi, some pars of Laksa, Ramapura, Dashashwamedh, Maidagin, some parts of Dara Nagar, Vishweshwarganj, Hartirath, etc.