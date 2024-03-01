 26 meat shops within 2-km radius of KV temple shut down - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / 26 meat shops within 2-km radius of KV temple shut down

26 meat shops within 2-km radius of KV temple shut down

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 01, 2024 08:37 PM IST

The move came after the Varanasi Nagar Nigam House unanimously passed a proposal to ban the sale of meat near the temple premises on January 19

Municipal corporation officials shut down 26 meat shops located within a two-kilometer radius of the Kashi Vishwanath temple here on Friday.

The notice that was served on meat sellers on Friday (Sourced)
The notice that was served on meat sellers on Friday (Sourced)

The move came after the Varanasi Nagar Nigam House unanimously passed a proposal to ban the sale of meat near the temple premises on January 19, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari confirmed, adding that it would be sent to the state government for approval.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The notice served on these 26 shops by an official team led by animal welfare and veterinary officer Dr Ajai Pratap Singh read that they were now illegal and, as such, could no longer function henceforth. These shops were located at Beniyabagh, Nai Sadak, Sheikh Saleem Phatak and a few other areas.

The ban was proposed in the House by Adi Vishweshwar ward corporator Indresh Singh.

The areas where the ban would be implemented include Beniyabagh, Dalmandi, some pars of Laksa, Ramapura, Dashashwamedh, Maidagin, some parts of Dara Nagar, Vishweshwarganj, Hartirath, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On