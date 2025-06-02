272 km fencing to curb man-animal conflict in UP: Govt

In a bid to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, the Uttar Pradesh forest department has completed the installation of 272 kilometres of fencing across forest regions in the state, combining chain-link and solar fencing systems. To complement the physical barriers, the department has also intensified its community-based approach. (SOURCED)

According to a state government release issued on Monday, the fencing work, spanning two financial years, includes 231 kilometres of chain-link fencing and 41 kilometres of solar fencing in vulnerable zones.

During 2023–24, around 125 km of chain-link fencing and 21 km of solar fencing were laid out. In 2024-25, the department added another 106 km of chain-link and 20 km of solar fencing.

To complement the physical barriers, the department has also intensified its community-based approach. Volunteers known as ‘Bagh Mitras’ have been deployed in several areas. These individuals are trained to carry out awareness drives, coordinate responses during emergencies, and serve as a communication link between local residents and forest officials, the department said.

The government said Bagh Mitras’ involvement has improved early warnings and timely intervention in conflict-prone locations.

The initiative has been further strengthened through support from the state disaster mitigation fund, which has funded the procurement of advanced equipment such as drones, GPS trackers, and camera traps. These technologies are being used to track animal movements, monitor forest boundaries, and respond quickly to incidents of wildlife entering human settlements.