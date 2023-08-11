Woman kills minor kids, self in Lucknow

A 27-year-old woman committed suicide supposedly after hanging her two minor children, aged 3 years and 18 months, at her rented accommodation at Martin Purwa locality under Gautam Palli police station of the state capital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central). Police said the woman’s husband, so far, has not revealed any confirmed reason behind his wife’s suicide attempt, and a further probe is on in the matter. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The three bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of a room locked from inside when the woman’s husband, who works as a waiter at a restaurant near U.P. Press Club in Hazratganj returned home at around 1 am on Friday,” said Rikesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Gautam Palli police station.

According to DCP, the circumstances point out that it was some family issue following which the woman committed suicide after hanging her two children to death. However, the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The couple hail from Bihar and were living in Lucknow for quite some time for employment purposes, informed police.

They said the woman’s husband, so far, has not revealed any confirmed reason behind his wife’s suicide attempt, and a further probe is on in the matter.

