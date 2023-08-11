Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman kills minor kids, self in Lucknow

Woman kills minor kids, self in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 11, 2023 07:53 PM IST

The couple hail from Bihar and were living in Lucknow for quite some time for employment purposes, informed police.

A 27-year-old woman committed suicide supposedly after hanging her two minor children, aged 3 years and 18 months, at her rented accommodation at Martin Purwa locality under Gautam Palli police station of the state capital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central).

Police said the woman’s husband, so far, has not revealed any confirmed reason behind his wife’s suicide attempt, and a further probe is on in the matter. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Police said the woman’s husband, so far, has not revealed any confirmed reason behind his wife’s suicide attempt, and a further probe is on in the matter. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The three bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of a room locked from inside when the woman’s husband, who works as a waiter at a restaurant near U.P. Press Club in Hazratganj returned home at around 1 am on Friday,” said Rikesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Gautam Palli police station.

According to DCP, the circumstances point out that it was some family issue following which the woman committed suicide after hanging her two children to death. However, the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The couple hail from Bihar and were living in Lucknow for quite some time for employment purposes, informed police.

They said the woman’s husband, so far, has not revealed any confirmed reason behind his wife’s suicide attempt, and a further probe is on in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out