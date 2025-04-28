290-metre-long Bajrang Path to connect Hanuman Garhi with Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Devotees of Ram Lalla can now easily reach Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya without having to cover long distances. (File Photo)

A 290-metre-long Bajrang Path is being constructed connecting Bhakti Path and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, allowing pilgrims to visit Hanuman Garhi after visiting Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to Ayodhya administration, the Bajrang Path will connect Bhakti Path and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, making it easier for devotees to visit Hanuman Garhi Temple, a revered site.

About 45 percent of the work on the 290-metre-long path has been completed, which will enable devotees to reach Hanuman Garhi Temple easily after visiting Ram Lalla.

The path is being developed as part of the infrastructure improvements in Ayodhya, with the aim of facilitating smoother pilgrim traffic.

The path will make it easier for devotees to visit both Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi Temple, reducing travel time and distance, said Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

The Bajrang Path will be seven metres wide and connect to Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Sugriv Path, and Rampath.

Due to land disputes, 150 metres of the Bajrang Path’s construction is pending, with the administration working on resolving the issue.

Once the land dispute is resolved, the remaining work is expected to be completed within a month, with only 55 percent of the work remaining.

The Hanuman Garhi is a major centre of faith for devotees, where lord Hanuman is worshiped.

It is believed that a pilgrimage to Ayodhya remains incomplete without visiting Hanuman Garhi Temple.

On regular days, around one lakh devotees visit Hanuman Garhi temple, while 70-80 thousand devotees visit the Ram temple.

Three existing pathways in Ayodhya are Ram Path – 13 km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat; Ram Janmabhoomi Path – 2 km from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir, and Bhakti Path- 850 metres from Shringar Hat to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi.