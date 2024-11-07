Menu Explore
3 held for illegal arms’ dealing in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Nov 07, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Police recover five country made pistols of 315 bore, 10 live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have arrested three people for their involvement in illegal arms’ dealing. The arrests were made from Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur town on Wednesday evening, they added.

The arrests were made from Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur town. (For Representation)
The arrests were made from Muzaffarnagar's Shahpur town. (For Representation)

The police recovered five country made pistols of 315 bore, 10 live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession. A case has been registered against the arrested persons in Shahpur police station and they have been sent to the jail.

As per the police, one Archit Arya had placed an order for five country made pistols to Sadiq and Vikrant Pandit of Shahpur area. Arya had reportedly also made an advance online payment of 20,000 for delivery of the country made pistols. The trio were arrested when Sadiq and Vikrant Pandit arrived in Shahpur to deliver the order.

Superintendent of police (rural) Muzaffarnagar, Aditya Bansal, said Sadiq and Vikrant used to buy illegal weapons from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Haryana and would sell them on demand.

