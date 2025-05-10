3 held in Bulandshahr encounter four days after killing 19-year-old girl, gang-raping minor

Three men were arrested following an encounter in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, four days after they allegedly killed a 19-year-old girl and gangraped a minor, police said on Saturday. They were identified as Gaurav Singh from Ghaziabad, and Sandeep Singh and Amit Singh from Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said, adding Gaurav and Sandeep were shot in the leg during the encounter. The car in which the accused were travelling at the time of encounter. (HT photo)

As per reports, the accused, said to be friends, lured two girls into accompanying them on the pretext of a job. Later, they allegedly threw one girl out of their moving car in Meerut, killing her on the spot. After that, the three friends allegedly took turns raping the minor girl before dumping her in Khurja. The girl somehow reached home and filed a complaint at the Khurja police station on Saturday.

Police said both victims were from Pratapgarh and worked as welcome girls at weddings in Noida. The minor girl stated in her complaint that she lived with her maternal uncle at a rented house in Noida.

According to Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh, a case was registered based on the victim’s complaint and the accused were arrested in an encounter.

SP, rural, Tejveer Singh said: “Two of the accused were shot in the leg and they have been admitted to a primary health centre. A car and two illegal country-made pistols have been recovered from their possession. The mobile phone of one of the girls has also been recovered.”

He added that Amit works as a clerk for a lawyer at Surajpur court and Sandeep is a first-year law student, while Gaurav is preparing for government jobs.

All the accused, who are below 30 years of age, have been booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 70(2) (gang-rape), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, and Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act.

The complainant told the police that around 8pm on May 6, she was standing with her friend in front of Surajpur Court No. 3 in Greater Noida when Amit arrived in a car along with his friend Sandeep.

The minor victim stated in her complaint that Amit, an acquaintance, lured her and her friend with a job offer and took both to a farm where her and his friend Sandeep forced them to drink beer.

The complainant also alleged that the accused called another friend, who joined them. She stated that they threw her friend out of the moving vehicle and and then gangraped her.

On May 7 morning, the accused dumped her near a temple in Khurja, the girl stated in her complaint.

On Saturday, the Khurja Nagar police team spotted a car and they signalled the driver to stop during a checking drive near Kailash Hospital on the national highway. Police said that the driver attempted to run over the cops and sped off the scene. The Khurja police informed their Arania counterparts, who stopped the suspects, authorities said, adding the accused opened fire. The police returned fire and two of the accused were shot in the leg. Later, all three of them were arresed.