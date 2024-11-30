3 KGBV girls make it to U.P. U-17 football team

Three students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Malihabad brought laurels to the state by booking a berth in the state’s school (Under-17) girls’ football team. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Mansi, Meenakshi and Priyanka, Class 8 students of KGBV Malihabad (Lucknow) will represent the state in the national competition to be held in Jammu and Kashmir in December.

This tells the story of the growing trend of girls in sports in the state and the success of the government’s efforts, a government spokepserson said.

The government’s effective sports policy, ‘One KGBV, One Sports Scheme’ and the initiative of girl empowerment are excellent examples when these three KGBV girls are going to participate in national level competitions. These girls have been selected for the Under-17 National Football Competition to be held in Jammu and Kashmir from December 6 to 10.

In this competition, organised by the Indian School Sports Federation, 18 girls have been selected from across the state, who are part of the state level girl team (Under-17). These include three girl students of KGBV Malihabad (Lucknow).

For the 68th National School Football (Under-17) Girls Competition to be held in Jammu, 7 girls from Prayagraj, 3 from Bulandshahr, 2 from Meerut, 3 from KGBV Malihabad, 1 each from Aligarh, Moradabad and Etah have been selected.