3 women among 4 illegal immigrants arrested

LUCKNOW The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested four illegal Rohingya immigrants, including three women, travelling to Delhi in a train on fake identity proofs, said senior ATS officials here on Thursday. They said the four had been booked for fraud, forgery and under sections of Foreigners Act in the FIR lodged with the ATS police station . The officials said they were intercepted in Lucknow while moving on train and brought to the ATS headquarters on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

Sharing a press note with the media, officials informed that the accused were identified as Aamir Hamza (21), Meena Jahan (19), Aonara Begum (19) and Sukura Begum (22), all originally from Myanmar’s Buthidaung. They said the accused entered India via Bangladesh and reached Silchar, Assam from where they boarded the train to reach New Delhi.

The officials said they were intercepted in Lucknow while moving on train and brought to the ATS headquarters on Thursday where they were arrested after finding that they had illegally entered India and had forged identity proofs to pose as Indian citizens and settle in different parts of the country after reaching New Delhi.

They said the accused were being further questioned about their intentions to enter the country and to find out about the network involved in facilitating illegal immigrants to enter India and prepare their fake identity proofs to help them live in different parts of the country.