30%kids in 12-15 yrs group yet to take first Covid vaccine dose
LUCKNOW: Nearly 30% of the children between 12 and 15 years of age in Lucknow are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccine, according to the data from the health department updated till June 23.
There are 194424 children in the age group of 12 to 15 years of whom 136531 have got their first dose and 68392 their second dose as well, while 65% are yet to get their second dose, revealed the data.
Children in this age group are being given Corbevax vaccine and the facility for vaccination for children started in March second week. Experts said that vaccination was significant for two reasons.
“First, Covid vaccination is a proven safety shield against infection. Secondly, even if one gets infected the impact remains low,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general. Association of International Doctors.
Children between 15 and 18 years of age are also slow in completing vaccination. A total of 321912 children are in this age group and of them, 306678 or 95% have got first dose and 221276 or 69% their second dose.
To push vaccination in Lucknow, the health department had launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate those who had not taken the jab. “The ghar-ghar-dastak campaign for vaccination was launched on June 6. We are getting a positive response. After closure of schools for summer holidays, the campaign has helped vaccinate many children,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge vaccination in Lucknow. In the remaining categories, most beneficiaries have got both doses.
-
Online classes to music label, Pune student hits a high note on women entrepreneurship
Even as Covid shattered the dreams of many novice entrepreneurs, Swapnali Gaikwad, who comes from a humble beginning, started giving music lessons in 2018 to fund her college studies in Pune. “I was surprised by the number of enrolments, including students from the US, UK, Australia, Germany and France. Students from Pakistan and Japan who did not speak Hindi also showed interest to learn Indian classical music,” she said.
-
Agriculture can make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy in next five years: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that agriculture and allied sectors could play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in next five years. Agriculture, he pointed out, had immense potential for growth in the state. Yogi was addressing a seminar on “Roadmap for Development of Agriculture and Allied Sector in Uttar Pradesh,” with top agriculture scientists and progressive farmers, among others, participating in the programme.
-
No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker
Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.
-
146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen
Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently. Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat.
-
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics