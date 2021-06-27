30mn allotted for setting up e-learning parks in 120 govt colleges in rural areas

Now, the students in government colleges located in the rural pockets of Uttar Pradesh will be able to access free high-speed internet at the e-learning parks being developed by the higher education department. The effort aims at modernising the infrastructure of higher education institutes in rural areas.

As per a letter written to the director of higher education department by Yogendra Dutt Tripathi, special secretary on June 25, Governor of UP Anandiben Patel has cleared a budget of ₹30 million for the project. HT has a copy of the letter.

According to the plan, the higher education department will develop e-learning parks in 120 of the 170 government colleges in the state. A majority of these 120 colleges are located in the rural pockets where several students from the nearby areas peruse their higher education. The e-learning park will have a high-speed internet facility which can be accessed by the students for free to look for online study material, join webinars and get information about the latest developments in their subjects.

The e-learning parks will be established in the libraries of these colleges. Each park will have at least one updated desktop computer, a printer and a high-speed internet connection with a router, as per the letter.

The need for such a facility was felt during the Covid-19 pandemic. In absence of high-speed internet, it was difficult for students in rural pockets to continue their education online.

It has been advised that principals of the college will look over the operation of the e-learning park. The principals have also been asked to inform students about the lab and encourage them to use it. The Governor has also ordered to open the e-learning park till 8pm in areas of very poor or no internet connection to ensure maximum students avail the facility.