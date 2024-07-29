Over 3,100 people were made to cough up ₹3.75 lakh as fines for littering or spitting ‘paan’ or ‘gutka’ (betel nuts and chewing tobacco) at 20 railway stations that come under the jurisdiction of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR), said railway officials. 3,100 cough up ₹ 3.5 lakh as fines for littering, spitting at 20 stations

Kanpur, where the manufacturing of such products is the highest, also topped the list of stations that collected the most fines for the offence.

In the three months ending June 30, 1,187 people were fined ₹1,42,318 for littering and spitting at Kanpur Central.

Prayagraj Chheoki Junction remained at the second spot. Fines worth a total of ₹35,810 were recovered from 283 people here even as Prayagraj Junction emerged at the third place where fines totaling ₹41,207 were recovered from 275 people.

Meanwhile, the Naini station, located not too far from Prayagraj Chheoki, is apparently the second-most cleanest station in the list of 20. There, only 15 people were caught and fined for spitting and littering.

The Firozabad station saw the least people getting caught for these offences. Total fines worth ₹1100 were collected from 11 individuals.

The spokesperson of the Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, said, “Keeping cleanliness in mind, a special campaign is being run at all railway stations of the division. Fines are being collected from people who are caught spitting. Our appeal to all is to help us maintain cleanliness at all of our railway stations.”