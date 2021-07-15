32 UP NRIs proposed investing in state during pandemic: Minister

Thirty-two Indian-origin foreign investors have made investment proposals worth ₹1,045 crore for Uttar Pradesh (UP) during the pandemic, the state’s minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath Singh said on Wednesday.

These investment proposals are for areas like agriculture, defence, information and technology among others, the minister said. He was reviewing the work of the project monitoring unit that has been set up to attract investments into the state from Indian origin investors.

“We contacted 116 Indian embassies and with their help collected data on 3,064 NRIs and these investment proposals have resulted from sustained contact,” the minister said. “Efforts are on to identify more Indians settled abroad and seek their help in developing the state,” he said.

The minister said that UP will train 35,000 skilled workers for Japan’s ‘New Status of Residence: Specified Skilled Workers’ programme. The Japan initiative is aimed at addressing a serious labour shortage there.

“We will train and ready these 35,000 workers who will also be taught Japanese and given training of specific skill sets,” the minister said.

“To ensure employment of skilled manpower abroad, overseas manpower recruitment agencies have been linked with e-district and employment portal. UPites settled abroad and having specific skill sets will also be provided NRI cards so that they could get better facilities. Such NRI cards have been issued to 540 people so far,” the minister said.

7 proposals for upgrading UP industrial areas

The UP government has ordered industrial areas in the state be upgraded on a war footing and that availability of road and power be ensured in those areas.

“Under the centre’s ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises-cluster development programme (MSME-CDP) we are sending proposals for upgrading the state’s industrial areas. So far seven proposals have been sent and 23 more are being readied,” the minister said.