₹35,000 crore investment taking shape in UP defence corridors: CM

PRAYAGRAJ Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said investment proposals worth over ₹35,000 crore are taking shape on the ground in the state’s six defence industrial corridors located in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits a stall during the North Tech Symposium 2026, in Prayagraj, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

He said Aligarh is emerging as a hub for small arms manufacturing, while Kanpur is developing capabilities in ammunition, missiles, defence textiles and protective gear. Lucknow and Jhansi are focusing on heavy defence manufacturing, including BrahMos missile production, while Agra and Chitrakoot are advancing in aerospace and precision engineering. The corridor is also contributing to the production of artillery shells, indigenous drones, bulletproof jackets and advanced communication systems, supported by the state’s workforce and MSME network.

Focusing on defence manufacturing, he said global geopolitical developments have reinforced the importance of self-reliance. India’s defence exports, which were around ₹600 crore a few years ago, have expanded significantly, with the country now supplying products to friendly nations.

“The state government has also created a large land bank. Through the defence and aerospace policy, incentives are being provided to investors willing to invest,” he said addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day NorthTech Symposium held at New Cantt here.

The CM highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare, noting that conflicts are no longer confined to land, sea and air, but have expanded into cyber, space, data networks and the electromagnetic spectrum. He stressed that alongside traditional combat skills, technological expertise, strategic thinking and mental resilience have become essential.

“In today’s warfare, keyboards, satellites and data are as crucial as conventional weapons,” he said, adding that disrupting enemy communication systems and safeguarding one’s own networks form the backbone of modern defence strategy.

Adityanath asserted that “Nation First” should serve not only as a guiding principle for soldiers but for every citizen, emphasizing that nothing is greater than the nation.

He said warfare has entered the era of multi-domain operations, where cyber capabilities and space-based technologies play decisive roles. Satellites, he noted, function as the “eyes and brain” of military operations, enabling surveillance, intelligence gathering and navigation, while attacks on critical infrastructure such as power grids, GPS, banking and communication systems are increasingly part of strategic operations.

Praising the armed forces, he said whether in the freezing heights of Siachen Glacier, scorching deserts, dense forests, or vast oceans, Indian soldiers remain vigilant under all circumstances, ensuring national security.

Referring to innovation, Adityanath said over 21,000 startups have been established in the state in recent years, working in sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, semiconductors, data centres and electric vehicles. He said UP has shed its “Bimaru” image and emerged as a growth engine driven by safety, technology, trust and a strict zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Invoking India’s cultural ethos, he said the country has always embraced the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), but added that strength is essential to uphold it. “India is strengthening its strategic and internal capabilities not to attack others, but to ensure that its generosity is not mistaken for weakness,” he said.

On this occasion, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, Anindya Sengupta; GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma; UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’; UP DGP Rajeev Krishna; vice-president of SIDM Neeraj Gupta; Prof AK Ghosh of IIT-Kanpur, along with several senior army officers and stakeholders, were present at the concluding session of the symposium organised by the Indian Army’s Northern and Central Commands in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Speaking on the occasion, GOC-in-C, Central Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta hailed the triple helix model of collaboration between industry, academia and armed forces. He also expressed hope that the UP Defence Corridor will become a knowledge corridor and become a hub for development of new defence technology. He also acknowledged the success of UP Defence Industrial Corridor and UPEIDA in establishing defence and aerospace manufacturing centres in the state.

He shared that Central Command has undertaken 28 research and development projects in the last year leading to an investment of ₹600 crores in the state. Mentioning the ambition of one-trillion dollar economy, the army commander said UPDIC is playing a major role to achieve this goal.

GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma lauded the role of UP in the growth of defence manufacturing, industries and expressways in the country. He highlighted that cutting edge defence capabilities can be developed only through a partnership between private industry and government institutions, as well armed forces.