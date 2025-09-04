35-cr road widening project to boost Anant Nagar connectivity

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to widen the road connecting Kanpur Road to the Anant Nagar housing scheme at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore. The project will also include construction of dividers, RCC drains and a trench to ease traffic movement and improve drainage, officials said in an official release on Wednesday. The project will also include construction of dividers, RCC drains and a trench to ease traffic movement and improve drainage. (For representation)

During an inspection on Wednesday, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar directed officials concerned to begin the work quickly after securing no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDC) and the public works department (PWD).

Explaining the need for the project, Kumar said that the Naderganj UPSIDC area houses several industrial units and remains under heavy load of trucks and trailers. The constant movement damages the roads and creates potholes, which worsen due to waterlogging during rains, he said.

To address this, RCC roads will be built in stretches prone to water accumulation. Under the plan, a 24-metre-wide road will be constructed from Kanpur Road to Naderganj industrial area. Similarly, a two-kilometre-long, 18-metre-wide road will be widened between Naderganj turn-Amausi bridge and Kisan Path-Samda police outpost, the release said.

Apart from road work, Sector-6 of the scheme will see construction of a 220-KVA sub-station at an estimated cost of ₹9.89 crore. Tenders have also been floated for developing parks, while installation of streetlights on 12-metre-wide roads is in process.

LDA chief engineer Navneet Sharma said that the vice-chairman reviewed land acquisition and engineering works during the inspection. He found the progress on construction of 18-metre and 24-metre-wide roads, sewer lines and drains in Sectors 4 and 5 satisfactory.

Kumar also directed the land acquisition team to promptly clear road construction obstacles.

The project is expected to improve connectivity of Anant Nagar scheme with Kanpur Road while also easing industrial traffic in the Naderganj belt.