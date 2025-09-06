3.5L in Prayagraj risk losing subsidised ration over pending KYC

The distribution of subsidised ration to more than 3.5 lakh people under the public distribution system (PDS) in Prayagraj has been stalled due to incomplete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. Out of 42 lakh ration units registered, 37 lakh have completed the verification (Sourced)

The state government has announced that ration distribution for September will begin on September 10, but beneficiaries without updated KYC will not be eligible, officials said.

According to the district administration, out of 42 lakh ration units registered, 37 lakh have completed the verification. The remaining 5 lakh units, after excluding 1.5 lakh children, cover nearly 3.5 lakh individuals who have yet to comply with the requirement.

District supply officer Sunil Singh said, “So far, around 3,50,000 people have not completed their KYC. If they fail to update it, their ration supply will be halted.”

There are over 1,000 government fair price ration shops in Prayagraj district for over 10.5 lakh priority household (PHH) cardholders and 88,000 Antyodaya cardholders. Officials said non-compliance could affect low-income households that depend on subsidised food supplies.

Authorities are urging beneficiaries to complete KYC within the next three days to avoid disruption. The process, made mandatory by the state government, aims to curb duplication, eliminate ineligible beneficiaries, and bring transparency. Beneficiaries must link their ration cards with Aadhaar and verify details such as address and family composition.

Despite awareness drives and assistance camps at ration shops and common service centres (CSCs), many, particularly the elderly, daily wagers, and those in remote areas, are yet to complete the process.