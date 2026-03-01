3,729 Holika Dahan sites identified in Lucknow, over 1300 police, traffic personnel to keep vigil

A total of 3,729 Holika Dahan sites have been identified across the state capital and the Lucknow Police have deployed at least 1,344 police and traffic personnel on the ground for Holi, apart from 14 PAC companies and specialised units, to ensure peaceful celebrations from March 2 to 4, according to officials. Police officials holding a meeting ahead of Holi in Lucknow. (SOURCED)

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Holika Dahan on March 2 and for colour celebrations on March 3 and 4. Authorities said additional vigilance will continue even after the main festival days, as several localities traditionally host Holi Milan gatherings and community events.

“A strong supervisory presence will anchor the security grid. Four additional deputy commissioners of Police (ADCPs) and 12 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) will oversee operations on the ground. They will be supported by 19 inspectors, 72 sub-inspectors and 400 constables deployed across sensitive and high-footfall locations,” said joint commissioner of police (Law & Order) Bablu Kumar.

“Traffic regulation has been given special focus. The traffic wing will deploy 22 inspectors, 75 sub-inspectors, 660 constables and 80 home guards to manage congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement. Dedicated diversion plans have been prepared for key routes leading to major celebration sites, and a detailed public advisory is being issued separately,” he added.

“To strengthen law and order arrangements, 14 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), along with wireless units and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) teams, will remain on standby. Joint briefings involving police, administrative and security agencies have been conducted, covering route planning, crowd management and VVIP protocols. Mock drills and route rehearsals have also been completed to test emergency response preparedness,” the JCP added.

Lucknow police said that the entire city will remain under 24x7 CCTV surveillance, monitored through a centralised control room. Police teams will also keep a close watch on social media platforms to curb misinformation and prevent any attempt to disturb communal harmony.

Officials have appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly, cooperate with security personnel and adhere to traffic advisories to ensure a safe and harmonious Holi.