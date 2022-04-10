3-day IIT Kanpur’s cultural fest ‘Antaragni’ concludes
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s performance brought down the curtains on the 3-day cultural festival of IIT Kanpur, ‘Antaragni’, on Sunday.
The last day of the fest started with DJ War —“The Colour Run” followed a talk on women empowerment by Aruna Roy, an Indian social activist, professor and former civil servant, and Manasi Pradhan, an Indian women’s rights activist and founder of ‘Honour for Women National Campaign.’
This was followed by a Talk on Air Pollution by Mukesh Sharma, professor of the civil engineering department of IIT Kanpur.
The ‘Alum Inspired’, saw three alumni, who have had a remarkable impact in their respective fields, interacting with the audience. The three alumni were —Neelkanth Mishra, managing director, co-head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific, and India Strategist for Credit Suisse, followed by Hemant Jalan, founder of Indigo Paints, and Pushkar Misra, CEO and president, HGS, Philippines.
-
100% BEST drivers, conductors developed antibodies
Mumbai A latest sero-survey conducted among the drivers and conductors attached with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has revealed that 100% of the frontline workers have developed antibodies against Covid. Samples from random citizens were collected. Chief Medical Officer of BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, said that a total of 776 samples of various drivers and conductors from all the depots in Mumbai were collected.
-
Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital. Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district's Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday. The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state. People should get their health cards made, he said.
-
4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said. Police said a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, Bhushan, was driving a car along with his family members Magan Devi and Aadi, wife Bala Devi.
-
Poor response to booster doses on day 1
Mumbai The day one of booster doses for the adult population saw a poor response from both private hospitals and eligible beneficiaries. According to Co-Win estimate, 1,233 people took the booster dose in the city on Sunday. Medical director of Platinum Hospital in Mulund, Dr Bijoy Kutty, said that they saw poor response as less than 100 people came forward for the booster dose. “Hopefully, the response will be better from tomorrow,” he said.
-
An organisation’s passion for butterflies drives a community for the fluttering beauties
PUNE A fast growing concrete jungle has rendered seeing butterflies fluttering around small garden patches a rare treat for city dwellers. With the 'Bring Back Butterflies' initiative however, one can now see these colourful insects flying around flowers in bloom in garden patches made just for them at Vimannagar societies. Imagine creating a butterfly garden in your residential society and living with butterflies of all colours and forms.
