3-day IIT Kanpur’s cultural fest ‘Antaragni’ concludes

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s performance brought down the curtains on the 3-day cultural festival of IIT Kanpur, ‘Antaragni’, on Sunday.

The last day of the fest started with DJ War —“The Colour Run” followed a talk on women empowerment by Aruna Roy, an Indian social activist, professor and former civil servant, and Manasi Pradhan, an Indian women’s rights activist and founder of ‘Honour for Women National Campaign.’

This was followed by a Talk on Air Pollution by Mukesh Sharma, professor of the civil engineering department of IIT Kanpur.

The ‘Alum Inspired’, saw three alumni, who have had a remarkable impact in their respective fields, interacting with the audience. The three alumni were —Neelkanth Mishra, managing director, co-head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific, and India Strategist for Credit Suisse, followed by Hemant Jalan, founder of Indigo Paints, and Pushkar Misra, CEO and president, HGS, Philippines.