3-member SIT to probe engineer murder case in Prayagraj

Prayagraj A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the sensational murder of SN Mishra, commander works engineer (CWE) of Military Engineering Services (MES), in the high-security Central Air Command Station of Indian Air Force, Bamrauli, in Prayagraj on the night of March 29. Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar formed a three-member team, led by inspector general (IG) Prem Kumar Gautam to conduct a probe into the case. (For representation)

The decision was taken on the directive of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the deceased’s wife wrote a letter to him.

As per reports, the deceased’s wife, Vatsala Mishra, had expressed doubts over the disclosure of murder over a failed loot attempt and sent a letter to Yogi, demanding a high-level probe into the case.

On the instructions of the state government, director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar formed a three-member team, led by inspector general (IG) Prem Kumar Gautam to conduct a probe into the case.

After nearly six days of the murder, on April 4, the police arrested the accused, Saurabh Pasi, along with his father Shivkumar and mother Sunita, had revealed that the murder was an outcome of a failed loot attempt.

However, doubting the police’s disclosure, Vatsala Mishra sent a letter to CM Yogi, demanding a high-level investigation.

The SIT also comprises ADCP (law and order) Dr Ajaypal Sharma and ACP (Dhoomanganj) Ajendra Yadav.

The deceased’s wife also mentioned an attempt to break into the residence on the night of March 14, a complaint regarding which had been given to the CO of Air Force on March 15. After the first attack, SN Mishra had expressed apprehension about danger to his life as well as his family’s safety. Even shoes and tools were found inside the premises of the deceased’s official residence as the accused had fled in the first incident.

After the first incident, SN Mishra himself had installed CCTV cameras at his residence. As per reports, CWE SN Mishra was responsible for civil work of five Air Force centres, including Prayagraj, besides Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Patna. Tenders and civil works worth several crore were being executed under his guidance and authority.