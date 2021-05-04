IND USA
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Lucknow: Police
Police recovered 87 empty oxygen cylinders and 1 lakh from their possession, the officer said, adding the accused have confessed to the crime.(HT Archives. Representative image)
lucknow news

4 arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Lucknow: Police

PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Four persons were arrested here on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in two separate cases, police said.

Acting on a tip off, police arrested the accused, Vishnu and Vikas, for illegal trading of cylinders at their agency -- Balaji Jeevan Dayani -- in Kalyanpur locality in the Gudamba area, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

Police recovered 87 empty oxygen cylinders and 1 lakh from their possession, the officer said, adding the accused have confessed to the crime.

In the second case, two men -- Ikram Ali and Ayush Shukla -- were arrested from Gomti Nagar area and 10 filled jumbo oxygen cylinders and eight empty cylinders were seized.

