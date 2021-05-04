4 arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Lucknow: Police
Acting on a tip off, police arrested the accused, Vishnu and Vikas, for illegal trading of cylinders at their agency -- Balaji Jeevan Dayani -- in Kalyanpur locality in the Gudamba area, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Four persons were arrested here on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in two separate cases, police said.
Police recovered 87 empty oxygen cylinders and ₹1 lakh from their possession, the officer said, adding the accused have confessed to the crime.
In the second case, two men -- Ikram Ali and Ayush Shukla -- were arrested from Gomti Nagar area and 10 filled jumbo oxygen cylinders and eight empty cylinders were seized.
