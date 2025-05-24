4 held for killing man trying to resolve dispute during marriage in UP’s Jaunpur

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district have arrested four people for their involvement in the murder of a 31-year-old man who was allegedly beaten to death when he tried to pacify the members of a marriage party clashing over dancing to the tune of a DJ in early hours of Saturday. A case had been registered under relevant sections of BNS against four people on the complaint of deceased’s uncle. (For Representation)

The crime was committed in Pipri village under Teji Bazaar police station area of Jaunpur, police said. Circle officer, Sadar, Parmanand Kushwaha said the four arrested accused identified as Kapoor Chand, Ashok Vishwakarma, Rajan Vishwakarma and Lucky Vishwakarma were being questioned.

As per a police officer, victim Ranjeet Vishwakarma of Jaunpur’s of Haidarpur village had come to attend the marriage of one Phoolchand Vishwakarma’s daughter on Friday.

After a pre-marriage ceremony early on Saturday, a group of marriage party members clashed among themselves over dancing, they added. People from the bride’ side, however, placated them, police said.

After sometime, they again started clashing and this time a fight broke out. As Ranjeet tried to pacify them, the marriage party members started arguing with him, they added.

As per the police, people from the bride’s side thought Ranjeet was behind the clash. Instead of resolving the dispute, they got into a fight with Ranjeet and allegedly beat him to death.

On receiving information, CO, Sadar, Parmanand Kushwaha and station officer Divya Prakash Singh reached the spot. The police officer said a case had been registered under relevant sections of BNS against four people on the complaint of deceased’s uncle.