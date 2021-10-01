Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 killed, 10 injured in explosion at factory manufacturing firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh
The police said a rescue operation is underway, and four bodies have been recovered so far.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The police said a rescue operation is underway, and four bodies have been recovered so far.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
lucknow news

4 killed, 10 injured in explosion at factory manufacturing firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh

The explosion took place at a pickle factory in Kairana town, and some of the injured people are in critical condition, police said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 07:16 PM IST

Four people died and 10 were injured in an explosion at a factory manufacturing firecrackers illegally in Shamli district on Friday evening, police said.

The explosion took place at a pickle factory in Kairana town, and some of the injured people are in critical condition, they added.

The police said a rescue operation is underway, and four bodies have been recovered so far.

Senior police and administration officials are at the spot, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh yogi adityanth
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.