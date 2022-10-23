Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 killed, 46 injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

4 killed, 46 injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

lucknow news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:52 AM IST

The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah during the early hours of Sunday and all the injured have been admitted in the regional medical institute in Saifai

The front side of the bus was badly damaged after it crashed into the truck (Representative Image)
The front side of the bus was badly damaged after it crashed into the truck (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Four people were killed and 46 were injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

All the injured have been admitted in the regional medical institute in Saifai. The bus was on the way to Ajmer from Deoria, police added.

Etawah senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jai Prakash Singh said the bus had 50 passengers on board.

The accident that took place around 3.30am on the expressway, happened as the bus driver apparently slept.

The front side of the bus was badly damaged after it crashed into the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, of Agra, Hamid Ali, 35, of Jhunjhunu, Sumer Singh, 52, of Jaipur and Sonu Chaturvedi, 26, of Karauli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out