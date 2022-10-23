4 killed, 46 injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Four people were killed and 46 were injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

All the injured have been admitted in the regional medical institute in Saifai. The bus was on the way to Ajmer from Deoria, police added.

Etawah senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jai Prakash Singh said the bus had 50 passengers on board.

The accident that took place around 3.30am on the expressway, happened as the bus driver apparently slept.

The front side of the bus was badly damaged after it crashed into the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, of Agra, Hamid Ali, 35, of Jhunjhunu, Sumer Singh, 52, of Jaipur and Sonu Chaturvedi, 26, of Karauli.