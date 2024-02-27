4 UP Board examinees killed, 6 injured in road mishap in U.P.’s Shahjahanpur

Four students, including two girls, on their way to appearing in UP Board high school exam were killed while six other students suffered injuries when the tyre of the car ferrying them burst and the vehicle turned upside down after falling into a roadside pit in Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday morning, said senior police officials. The victims hailed from Barendra, Haripur and Nagla Jaju villages of Shahjahanpur district. (For Representation)

Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (city), Sanjay Kumar, informed media that the mishap occurred near Jaravan village when the students were going to their examination centre in Jaitipur.

He said the deceased were identified as Pratisha Mishra, Mohini Kumari, Anuroop and Anurag. The injured, including Jyoti, Avanish, Vipin, Mohan Gupta, Ravi Kant and Dhruv Kumar are undergoing treatment at Shahjahanpur medical college.

As per the ASP, the students hailed from Barendra, Haripur and Nagla Jaju villages and they had booked the car to reach their examination centre together. He said the car driver Mulayam, who was in an inebriated state, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Kumar said locals and passersby pulled out the students and rushed them to a nearby hospital where four of them were declared dead while others were referred to the medical college.