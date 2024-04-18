 4 wives, 40 kids won’t be allowed anymore: Sakshi Maharaj - Hindustan Times
4 wives, 40 kids won’t be allowed anymore: Sakshi Maharaj

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 18, 2024 10:15 PM IST

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj calls for a population control law, blaming Muslims for population boom. Controversial remarks ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Unnao.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj stoked a fresh controversy by appearing to blame Muslims for the population boom as he stressed bringing a “population control” law.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (HT file)
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (HT file)

“Four wives and 40 children will not be allowed anymore. Land is decreasing and the population of the country is increasing,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Bighapur in Bhagwant Nagar assembly segment on Wednesday (April 17).

“The old slogan ‘hum do hamare do nahin chalega’ but the new law will ensure ‘hum do, hamare ek’,” said Maharaj, who is seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Unnao this time. He said whenever the law was enacted, it would be uniform and applicable to everyone.

The BJP MP, who is known for making controversial remarks, also said the necessity of population control legislation was for the nation’s welfare. In the poll arena, he will be facing former Unnao MP and Samajwadi Party (MP) candidate Annu Tandon. Polling on Unnao Lok Sabha seat is scheduled in the fourth phase on May 13.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 4 wives, 40 kids won't be allowed anymore: Sakshi Maharaj
