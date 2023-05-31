28 girl cadets from Lucknow selected for central camps

Among the 400 girl cadets who participated in the 10-day annual training camp for the NCC Girls’ Battalion Lucknow here, 28 have been selected for central camps which are held in different states for training in rock climbing, trekking and other outdoor skills. Annual 10-day training camp for 20 UP NCC Girls’ Battalion concluded on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The camp which was being held at La Martiniere College for girls here since May 21, concluded on Wednesday.

The cadets received training in military field skills, took part in sports contests and engaged in guest lectures from veterans already on the field, who counselled the girls on their careers to provide perspective on what they could pursue in their future.

Camp commandant Colonel Vinod Joshi said, “We have changed their body clocks to follow the routine of a true warrior. We are happy to enhance woman empowerment by impacting military training and all-round development of 400 Girls NCC Cadets. The army officers, associate NCC officers worked 24x7 to develop the girl cadets into individuals with courage, confidence, to be a part of our growing nation in all spheres,” he added.

Firing drills and competitions were organised at the Lucknow Cantonment range, weapons drills - assembling and disassembling of weapons, and map reading were taught to the girls at the camp. For the day-and-night camp to be enjoyable for the cadets, basketball, volleyball, push-ups, sit-ups and 100 metre races, and tug-of-war tournaments were also organised, along with debate and speech competitions.

The camp saw guest lectures from field professionals about NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), cybercrime, women’s health, career counselling on the various forces by which the girls could be recruited, types of commissions for girls, etc.

The camp concluded with cultural programme in which the chief guest was principal of La Martiniere Girls College, Aashrita Das.