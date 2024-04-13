‘400 paar nahin, 400 haar...’: Akhilesh mocks BJP slogan

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday berated the BJP on multiple issues, including electoral bonds and demonetisation, saying the saffron party will lose all 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and people will see it off with fanfare. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally organized in support of party candidate from Pilibhit constituency Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar (unseen) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Pilibhit on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Launching his campaign for INDIA bloc candidates from Pilibhit, he said: “Chaar sau paar nahin, chaar sau haar (against its slogan of 400 seats win, the BJP will be defeated on 400 seats). And the people in the country will bid BJP an adieu with fanfare,” said Yadav, adding: “This is the same Uttar Pradesh that helped the BJP form government in 2014, and now it will see the BJP off in 2024. If people in this state know how to welcome, then they also know how to give a send-off with fanfare.”

Pilibhit seat, which has over 18 lakh voters, will go to polls in the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

While the banner of the rally had pictures of Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with flags of both the parties, no big Congress leader had announced the launch of the poll campaign in UP yet.

The SP has fielded Bhagwat Saran Gangwar from Pilibhit - the seat that the SP had never won and from where the BJP denied ticket to its sitting MP Varun Gandhi.

He said the people of Pilibhit had made up their minds to defeat the BJP and the saffron party was scared now. “The faces of BJP people turn ‘peela’ (yellow) on hearing the name of Pilibhit,” said Yadav .

The SP chief said the BJP government at the Centre scrapped the three ‘black’ farm laws after realising the strength of farmers. He also attacked the BJP government over the issue of electoral bonds and demonetisation.

“Tell me if this electoral bond and demonetisation are not ways to turn black money into white. They have made all their black money into white,” he alleged.

Gangwar is pitted against the BJP’s Jitin Prasada and the BSP’s Anis Ahmed on this seat. The BJP gave a ticket to cabinet minister in the UP government Jitin Prasada, overlooking sitting MP Varun Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party, Congress and All India Trinamool Congress are contesting polls in UP as part of the INDIA bloc.