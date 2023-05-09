Two assembly by-elections today, 4,000 civil cops, 48 companies of armed forces to be on security duty

Close to 4,000 civil police personnel, along with 48 companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and central para-military forces (CPMF), will be on security duty during the polling to be held for the by-elections to the Swar (Rampur district) and Chaanvey (Mirzapur) assembly constituencies on Wednesday, senior police officials have said. The counting of votes for the bypolls will be held on Saturday. (HT File)

State police special director general (SDG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “While the civil police personnel will ensure free and fair polling at every booth, the armed forces, such as the PAC and CPMF, will be majorly garrisoned at sensitive areas.”

Sharing further details, Kumar said 259 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 2,163 head constables and constables and 1,497 home guards were among the security personnel who will guard the 190 polling centres and 330 booths in Swar and 301 polling centres and 444 booths in Chaanvey.

He said at least 18 check posts and barriers had been set up on inter-state and inter-district borders to check corrupt practices during the elections. At least 96 illegal country-made firearms and 99 cartridges had been seized and 9,440 licensed firearms were recovered from their owners to ensure no law-and-order issue occurred.

At least 396 accused in several cases were issued non-bailable warrants and sent to jail, he added.

He said 459.40 kilograms of drugs as well as narcotics substances worth ₹33.46 lakh and 33,931 liters of illegal country-made and foreign liquor worth ₹270 lakh were seized and 765 illegal liquor manufacturing units shut down; 766 persons were arrested in connection with these offences.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be held on Saturday.