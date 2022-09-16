40-ft veena reaches Ayodhya, to be installed at Lata crossing

Lucknow: A 40-ft-long Indian classical music instrument, the veena, weighing 14 tonnes, reached Ayodhya on Thursday from Noida on a trailer –truck, to be installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Crossing in the temple town.

The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has designed the Statue of Unity (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat.

Ram Sutar has also reached Ayodhya along with his son.

The veena will be installed at the famous Naya Ghat crossing which has been renamed after late Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar.

Noida-based architect Ranjan Mohanti has designed the Smriti Chowk, where famous bhajans of Lata Mangeshkar will also be played.

The Yogi Adityanath government has expedited the project and released ₹7.9 crore. The project is likely to be completed by September 15.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to inaugurate the crossing at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali next month.

“Construction work of the Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk at Naya Ghat tri-crossing has begun. The government has allocated ₹7.9 crore for the project,” said Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority.

CM Yogi Adityanath had announced to rename a prominent Ayodhya crossing in memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar after she died on February 6 this year.

Initially, saints of Ayodhya had opposed renaming the crossing after Lata Mangeshkar. Instead, they wanted the Naya Ghat crossing to be renamed after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.

The saints relented after the chief minister assured to rename other places and roads in Ayodhya after prominent seers.