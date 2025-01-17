40-year-old labourer beaten to death over dinner dispute

A 40-year-old labourer was murdered, on Saturday (January 4) by his fellow labourer friend because the fish that he (deceased) cooked for dinner after a drinking session didn’t appeal to the latter’s taste buds, stated police on Thursday. The incident occurred on the night of January 4 (Saturday) in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred on the night of January 4 (Saturday) in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City. The police arrested the accused, Anil Yadav alias Raja, a 37-year-old resident of Azamgarh from Kisan Path and disclosed the details of the case during the press conference. After apprehending the accused, he confessed to the crime during questioning, stated police.

SHO Sushant Golf City Anjani Kumar Mishra said, “The dispute began over the fish. Both people were heavily intoxicated, and the accused also verbally abused the deceased’s daughter, further escalating the dispute. During the physical altercation, Anil hit Ramesh Gautam on the head with an iron rod, resulting in his death,”

“The body of Ramesh Gautam was found in an under-construction house in Sector-C of Sushant Golf City where he worked as a labourer during the day and also served as a night guard,” said DCP (South) Nipun Agrawal.

“On the complaint of the deceased’s son, Himanshu Gautam, a murder case was registered along with sections of SC/ST Act in the FIR. Consequently, a reward of ₹10,000 was also declared for the accused,” the DCP added.

According to police, along with other materials, they also recovered three mobile phones, three SIM cards, including one that belonged to the deceased, who had been on the run after the incident.

According to the police, Ramesh had spoken to his wife on the phone until about 8 pm on the night of January 3. The next morning, the contractor Ram Pravesh Maurya, who had called Ramesh to Lucknow for work two months prior, informed about the incident.

The deceased’s mobile phone was also missing from the scene, as the accused fled with it after switching it off. According to police, the accused had a prior case registered against him in Azamgarh district.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that after fleeing from the crime scene, he went to neighbouring districts, where he was continued working. He had returned to Lucknow before being arrested by the police from Kisan Path under the Khurdahi bridge.

The police stated that the accused was not very close to his family, which includes his wife, two daughters, three sisters, and two brothers.