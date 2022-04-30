45,773 loudspeakers removed,volume of 58,861 others reduced in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various religious places across the state during a state-wide drive launched from Monday.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, “So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state, while the volume of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced to permissible level during the drive.”

The state home department had on April 23 issued orders for removal of loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.

The action came days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 18, stressed on ensuring use of loudspeakers at religious places in such a way that it did not cause inconvenience to others.

His statement came after a row over ‘azaan’ and Hanuman Chalisa recitation on loudspeakers, defying norms.

This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers during the ‘Alvida ki Namaz’ (Ramzan’s last Friday prayers) in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits. Also, this time there was no blocking of roads by the devouts to offer prayers.

The state authorities were on their toes for the last few days, maintaining communication with clerics and religious leaders across the state and convincing them to follow the state government’s directives related to removal or restricted use of loudspeakers and offering of prayers within mosques’ premises.