45,773 loudspeakers removed,volume of 58,861 others reduced in UP
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various religious places across the state during a state-wide drive launched from Monday.
Additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, “So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state, while the volume of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced to permissible level during the drive.”
The state home department had on April 23 issued orders for removal of loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
The action came days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 18, stressed on ensuring use of loudspeakers at religious places in such a way that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
His statement came after a row over ‘azaan’ and Hanuman Chalisa recitation on loudspeakers, defying norms.
This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers during the ‘Alvida ki Namaz’ (Ramzan’s last Friday prayers) in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits. Also, this time there was no blocking of roads by the devouts to offer prayers.
The state authorities were on their toes for the last few days, maintaining communication with clerics and religious leaders across the state and convincing them to follow the state government’s directives related to removal or restricted use of loudspeakers and offering of prayers within mosques’ premises.
-
HC upholds life-term of man who stabbed aunt 54 times
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday upheld the life sentence handed down by the sessions court to a 33-year-old from Pune for killing the convict, Saket Vikas Panase's maternal aunt by stabbing his maternal aunt Mangala Darbhe, 58, who resided in Mulund's 54 times at Mulund in August 2010. HC held the trial court was justified in convicting the accused for the alleged offence based of the evidence on record. Panase had come to Mumbai after failing in exams.
-
First batch of students from SPPU, Goethe Institut teacher’s training course graduate
PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) department of foreign languages and Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan who had collaborated for a teacher's training programme equivalent to BEd degree in 2021, now have the first batch of teachers ready. Aishwariya Ketkar, a student of the pilot programme and also a student of MA German at SPPU is thrilled as she received her certificate for DLL (Deutsch Lehren Lernen or 'learning how to teach German').
-
₹1,500/acre aid to Punjab farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab government on Saturday announced ₹1,500 per acre as financial assistance to farmers opting for direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique in the coming paddy season. Read: Patiala clashes: Punjab CM orders transfer of 3 cops While announcing this decision in his video message, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that farmers can start sowing paddy from May 20, using the DSR technique.
-
Man battling with kidney failure duped of ₹6.8L on pretext of getting transplant
A 40-year-old man battling with kidney failure was allegedly duped of ₹6.8 lakh on the pretext of getting a transplant, said the police on Friday. The police said the victim — Raj Shourey (40), a resident of Sector 58 — works at a managerial position with an IT firm. He was diagnosed with kidney ailment in 2017, and has been undergoing dialysis on every alternate day since 2019.
-
Startup Mantra: Providing logistics expertise, the digital way
Logistics, which is an essential but non-core part of the manufacturing system, is still being managed by most small and medium enterprises (SME) and large companies through Excel sheets, emails and messages. To bring this 'behind-the-curve' logistics segment on the digital front foot, 'FreightFox' (NimbleLogik Pvt Ltd) startup is offering innovative mobility solutions powered by data and Collaborative-Logistics-as-a-Service (CLaaS) throFreightFox'sheir platform to manufacturing companies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics